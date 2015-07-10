A Prodigy’s Gift of Art

“Like parent, like child” is an adage that Manoharan and Rajeswari of Vilankurichi in Coimbatore are particularly proud of. Manoharan is an art teacher, and his daughter, 14-year-old Madhuranthaki, is a gifted artist who draws and paints on rice grains.

A student of Class IX at Vivegam Matriculation School, Madhuranthaki has drawn more than 600 such pictures, which included many leading figures like Gandhi, Nehru, Kamarajar, chess champion Viswanathan Anand etc. and has received many accolades and awards.

A gifted child, Madhuranthaki was able to identify the pictures of national leaders, political bigwigs, scientists, poets, and the national flags of many countries, at a very young age of 2! She began drawing portraits and pictures with rice grains when she was in Class V.

“My father is a drawing teacher in Perur P.U. Middle School, Ganesapuram. He taught me drawing when I was a child. He used to regularly read the Thirukkural to me, even when I was in my mother’s womb. Probably because of that, I was able to memorize the entire Thirukkural when I was in L.K.G. and I can answer any question on its verses. Appreciating my talent, PERKS Matriculation School Correspondent, Mr. Renganathan, announced to foot the entire expenses for my further study,” she said.

Madhuranthaki is proud of her powerful friends. “I have drawn a rice picture of Chief Minister Jayalalitha, using 3000 grains of rice. When President Abdul Kalam came to Coimbatore, I had an opportunity to interact with him for 15 minutes. He greeted me and asked me to strive for world peace when I grow up, and also to plant as many number of trees as possible. I have so far planted 500 trees. Also, I had an opportunity to demonstrate my chess skill to Viswanathan Anand during an event at Pollachi,” she said with remarkable modesty.

In order to create awareness on the importance of polio vaccines, on February 21, 2015, she drew a rice picture, measuring of 8.5 feet long and 5.5 feet wide, of polio drops being given to a child. 2,05,000 grains of rice were used for the painting. “For this feat, my name has been included in the Indian Book of Records and Tamil Nadu Book of Records. I have also been invited to receive a doctorate by the World Record of University,” she said.

So, what’s her future ambition?

“I want to draw similar pictures of more leaders and to have a permanent exhibition of these artworks,” she replied.