FLASH NEWS Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao to reach Chennai tomorrow afternoon: ANI DMK never supported O Panneerselvam, extended support to only certain issues of government, says MK Stalin 130 AIADMK MLAs being taken to undisclosed location until the time Governor returns; If President agrees, AIADMK MLAs will be flown to Delhi Weekly cash withdrawal limit increased to ₹50,000 from ₹24,000, with effect from February 20 Sasikala sacks AIADMK IT wing Secretary G Ramachandran RBI lowers GDP growth forecast for this fiscal to 6.9%; expects rebound to 7.4% next year. AIADMK MLAs and MPs who support Sasikala could come to Delhi to meet President, reports For 33 years I have been by Jayalalithaa’s side. When she died I was in no state to take reigns: VK Sasikala Amma had given OPS a chance after forgiving him for his errors; I did the same but he betrayed us. Betrayal will not be tolerated: Sasikala AIADMK constitution does not allow for temporary Gen Secy. EC to set aside Sasikala’s elevation: EC

Coimbatore


A Prodigy’s Gift of Art

- By Mohammed Ashik
July 10, 2015

“Like parent, like child” is an adage that Manoharan and Rajeswari of Vilankurichi in Coimbatore are particularly proud of. Manoharan is an art teacher, and his daughter, 14-year-old Madhuranthaki, is a gifted artist who draws and paints on rice grains.

A student of Class IX at Vivegam Matriculation School, Madhuranthaki has drawn more than 600 such pictures, which included many leading figures like Gandhi, Nehru, Kamarajar, chess champion Viswanathan Anand etc. and has received many accolades and awards.

A gifted child, Madhuranthaki was able to identify the pictures of national leaders, political bigwigs, scientists, poets, and the national flags of many countries, at a very young age of 2! She began drawing portraits and pictures with rice grains when she was in Class V.

“My father is a drawing teacher in Perur P.U. Middle School, Ganesapuram. He taught me drawing when I was a child. He used to regularly read the Thirukkural to me, even when I was in my mother’s womb. Probably because of that, I was able to memorize the entire Thirukkural when I was in L.K.G. and I can answer any question on its verses. Appreciating my talent, PERKS Matriculation School Correspondent, Mr. Renganathan, announced to foot the entire expenses for my further study,” she said.

Madhuranthaki is proud of her powerful friends. “I have drawn a rice picture of Chief Minister Jayalalitha, using 3000 grains of rice. When President Abdul Kalam came to Coimbatore, I had an opportunity to interact with him for 15 minutes. He greeted me and asked me to strive for world peace when I grow up, and also to plant as many number of trees as possible. I have so far planted 500 trees. Also, I had an opportunity to demonstrate my chess skill to Viswanathan Anand during an event at Pollachi,” she said with remarkable modesty.

In order to create awareness on the importance of polio vaccines, on February 21, 2015, she drew a rice picture, measuring of 8.5 feet long and 5.5 feet wide, of polio drops being given to a child. 2,05,000 grains of rice were used for the painting. “For this feat, my name has been included in the Indian Book of Records and Tamil Nadu Book of Records. I have also been invited to receive a doctorate by the World Record of University,” she said.

So, what’s her future ambition?

“I want to draw similar pictures of more leaders and to have a permanent exhibition of these artworks,” she replied.

Comments 9
"Hey, good to find someone who agrees with me. GMTA." [eebest8] - Dec 09, 2016
Really appreciate you sharing this article.Thanks Again. Really Cool. [najlepsze diety odchudzajace] - Dec 13, 2016
Very informative post.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome. [Freelance writing opportunities] - Dec 17, 2016
Hi there are using WordPress for your blog platform? I?m new to the blog world but I?m trying to get started and create my own. Do you require any html coding knowledge to make your own blog? Any help would be greatly appreciated! http://hobbsport.com/shopcategory/hiking-shoes/ [Oliver Rambus] - Dec 31, 2016
Great blog.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic. [subwaysurfersgame.net] - Jan 12, 2017
I think this is a real great article post.Thanks Again. Great. [mp3 songs] - Jan 18, 2017
Thanks so much for the blog.Thanks Again. Awesome. [100bestwhatsappstatus.com] - Jan 25, 2017
Very good blog article. Much obliged. [Natural] - Feb 03, 2017
I just want to mention I'm all new to blogging and seriously savored this blog site. Most likely I’m want to bookmark your site . You absolutely come with awesome stories. Kudos for sharing with us your web page. [pop over to these guys] - Feb 09, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS