29 May 2017, Edition - 685, Monday
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Shocking murder caught on camera, petrol pump owner shot dead in Begusarai, Bihar
  • Cong MLA from Chitrkoot in Satna dist of MP, Prem Singh, passes away after prolonged illness. He was 65.
  • The GSLV Mark III will be launched into space on June 5. Here’s everything you need to know about the rocket:
  • Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu meets e-rickshaw driver’s kin who was beaten to death for protesting public urination
  • Bengaluru City Police refuses to allow beef festival at Town Hall
  • Don’t care what United Nations is saying. Pak govt follows it’s only policy :Parvez Musharraf
  • Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain files criminal defamation case against sacked AAP leader Kapil Mishra. Jain to record statement on July 14
  • I always supported Mujahideen activity in Kashmir: Parvez Musharraf
  • Google is offering a four-month free subscription on Google Play Music for new subscribers
  • Manipur CM N Biren Singh’s son awarded 5 years jail term in 2012 road rage case
Coimbatore

A.R Rahman begins his directorial journey with Le Musk, but will it be a successful one?

Indrani Thakurata
May 12, 2017

Bengaluru: The legendary music composer and global icon A.R. Rahman has now donned the directorial cap. He recently launched the prelude of his directional debut “Le Musk”, the world’s first cinematic virtual reality immersive narratives.

An Academy Award winning composer and now a director, it seems Rahman is going to be unstoppable. Talking about his experience, “It was all about thirteen days in Rome, for me this entire movie is special. This is going to be an Indian way of English film. It all started with music, and now I am into this directorial zone. Filmmaking is really a difficult task, though my creative team handled everything and even helped me to make this possible.” Written and directed by Rahman, “Le Musk” is produced under the banner of YM Movies Production and a Canada based production house, Ideal Entertainment. Set in Rome, the plot of the movie revolves around the life of an orphan child Juliet by Nora Arnezeder, who’s also a part time musician. It also stars Guy Burnet, Munirih Jahanpour & Mariam Zohrabyan. As the title suggest, the movie “Le Musk” is based on Smell.

It comes as a pleasant surprise to many of his fans who have only seen him as a music composer, and never could imagine him directing. Will he be a successful director, only time will tell, but the buzz around Le Musk is a positive one. “ It is hard to say if he would be a good director. But it definitely comes as a surprise because he hasn’t really ever openly expressed his inclination towards direction,” says Prakhar Pandey, an entertainment reporter and photographer. Talking on the same lines, “Making music is mental visualization. Making a movie is illustrative visualization. I guess, the latter could be termed as easier. Moreover, A.R.Rahman is from Bollywood and has the required sensibilities. One should not judge a man only from his past achievements. Because we, as human beings, can attempt, learn and excel in new things all the time. That’s how all beginnings and new beginnings are made. One of the best ways to analyze or judge a celebrity’s work, is to judge by the metrics of money, media momentum and impact. So when Le Musk is released, that will be a good time to judge Rahman’s work as a director. After all, success is the best judge,” says Dale Bhagwagar, Bollywood PR guru.

Echoing similar thoughts, Sakshi Taneja, die hard Rahman fan is happy to encourage her idol in all his endeavours and is convinced that it isn’t just a whim. “ I am happy that he is trying his hand in direction, And this is not a whim, because he is planning his next movie already, which is going to be based on Indian culture, basically on the dance forms of India.”

ALSO READ

Comments 3
Ԛue ɑ verdade por trás da Fórmula dda Reсonquista? Será que еla funciona de verdade? Descbгa ο գuᥱ você precisa fazer para ter seu ex ⅾe retornamento. Rᥱconquistar o seu amor pode ser um processo difíϲil, particularmente uando vocês doiѕ já tomaram suaas decisões logo uma vez qᥙee teгminaram. Imagine que você preferiu a resolução dee revir сom este. Acredite, nessas horas, o mɑijs dіfícil não é reconquistá-lo, mas manter seu relacionamеnto inaƄalável de novo. Se ele já foі embora uma vez, o quee impede dele fazer isseo de novo? A primeira coisa que você precisa sabber agora são as falhas que mulhᥱres de todas e cada uma dɑѕ idadᥱs coѕtumam cometег enquanto procurɑm retornar com o ex-. Na realidade, pequeno número de dessas táticas costumɑm afastá-lo mais aindca e também desperdiçam o tempo que você investiu ao passo que tentava. Envir presentes caros, declarações de ɑmor em redes sociais, cartas sentimentaіs imensas, pedidos de desculpas ou até mesmo tenntar conversɑr sobre planos para mᥙdar as coisas no horizonte não funcionam. Se você já chegou até ϲá, tenho probabilidade que está sentindo falta dee seu amor. É normaⅼ, eu ѕei. Рerser a ⲣopuⅼação amada dóі bastante, porém não fazer zero para mudar isso dói maiss ainda! Ꭺí quе entгa em ϲena o Fórmula da Recuperação. Além dee encaminhar seu homem de volta, eⅼe ensina também como MANTER a relação. O գue prosseguirei ⅼivramento narrar agora é um tanto que você não encontra em nenhum oufro lugar! http://segredosdalu.com.br/jogo-do-texto/ [Segredos da Lu] - May 14, 2017
http://www-aws.eecs.harvard.edu/es271r/index.php/User:NidaAbner46948 [sucesso em forex investidor de sucesso] - May 22, 2017
bookmarked!!, ӏ really like youг site! http://www.timecode.org/ [antalya escort] - May 30, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

The Longwood Shola – a cornucopia of stimulations
May 05, 2017

Traversing along the Mettupalayam-Kotagiri road the splendid beauty of the Nilgris is a breathtaking feeling. The majestic mountains draped in lush green forests…..

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga and anger management – I
May 05, 2017

Have you been getting very angry lately? Is anger your second nature? Are you angry all the time? If your answer is yes then you are moving towards the next problem….

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

5 Common Mistakes That Are Harming Your Nails
May 05, 2017

Sometimes you don’t even realize and start removing the polish out of sheer boredom. Well, you’re not just removing the nail polish but also harming the top layer of the nail-bed. It can make the nail weak. And who wants that?….

Read More