A series of setbacks for a nervous Sasikala

After party leaders begin to switch sides, Sasikala charges governor with deliberate delay to cause a split in AIADMK. She is already feeling the heat as crowds begin to thin at her residence

A series of blows hit AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala with Education Minister, M Foi Pandiarajan seven MPs, founder leaders of AIADMK deserting her and crossing over to O Panneerselvam, who seems to be gaining momentum on Saturday night.

Winds of change seem to be blowing in Tamil Nadu, with strong surge of support of people for OPS, though at present MLAs are locked up in a resort near Mahabalipuram. But education minister Pandiarajan declared that “all MLAs will come here only in party’s interests, just like I have come to OPS.”

With claims of more MLAs waiting to switch sides made by Pandiarajan and other leaders congregating at OPS camp, a nervous Sasikala got into the act and drove to the beach resort and spent lot of time with the MLAs. She is reported to have spoken to MLAs individually as well, extracting a promise that they would continue to support her only.

According to sources, the MLAs were being asked to sign on blank papers, which many refused to. In the meanwhile, Sasikala also launched a broadside against governor C Vidyasagar Rao alleging that he was deliberately delaying swearing in to allow the AIADMK to split. She also spoke of patience running out and issued a veiled threat “we will approach the issue differently tomorrow.”

Her close supporter and minister KN Sengottiayan, whom she made the AIADMK presidium chairman as well, said that “we will wait till tomorrow and decide further course of action later.”

But the diatribe against the governor gave away her nervousness as she fears MLAs would bolt if there is further delay.

She also sought an immediate appoint with the governor for herself and all her MLAs and also urged the governor to speed up the government formation process. It is seven days since Panneerselvam has resigned and in the interests of Tamil Nadu, democracy and Constitution, please take action, she said in her letter seeking an appointment. When no word from governor came till the evening, Sasikala and her men said that they would wait till tomorrow evening and then “we will approach the issue differently.”

She lashed out at the governor and accused him of deliberately delaying to cause rift in the AIADMK.

Both the two sections of the AIADMK launched a full scale war against each other, with OPS trying to lure away her MLAs and she is trying to retain her flock.

Meanwhile, police has begun investigating the MLAs in detention and is said to be carrying it out late evening as well. Security has been beefed up at Raj Bhavan, Marina Beach and also at important areas of the Chennai city and put all regions of the state under watch. The police is not taking any chances and in Chennai has ordered a probe into all the hotels in city to check guest lists and see if any known bad characters are lodged there.

Other than minister M Foi Pandiarajan, four Lok Sabha members Ashok Kumar, PR Sundaram, V Sathyabama and R Vanaroza surfaced at the residence of O Panneerselvam at Greenways Road. Then Rajya Sabha MP Sasikala Pushpa and Jayalalithaa’s niece are already backing OPS. Then very senior and founder leader of AIADMK, C Ponnaian walked into Panneerselvam camp.

MLS from Avadi, M Subramaniam said there were at least 60 MLAs waiting to switch over to OPS. Pandiarajan said all the MLAs will come here only (OPS side).

“I have come here only to protect unity under the man whom Jayalalithaa chose. I have taken this decision without any coercion by anyone or allurement,” the minister Pandiarajan said. Slowly this trickle will turn into a torrent,” he said.

Sasikala also issued a veiled threat when addressing her party workers outside Poes Gardens residence. She said, “only to some extent we can be patient. After that we all together would do what needs to be done.” This was seen as a threat to the governor too by OPS follower V Maitreyan who demanded action against Sasikala for trying to create law and order problem and instigate violence.