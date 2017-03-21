A simple satire with a strong meaning

When a group of friends get together it is always fun and laughter. But for this group of 10 students, it is a little more than mere merriment. It’s more about expressing themselves and the characters they portray to their audience. These students, from the Drama club of PSG College of Arts and Science, are now in their final stages of practice for the play Funny Painter in a Dummy House.

The play is not just a a simple satire, but it holds within it a strong underlying meaning. Karan, who plays the painter, says, “the politics portrayed in our play is subtle, but very relevant for today. The character I play tries taking up the position of a dummy in the play, in order to hide a mistake. What happens later is what the story is all about”.

“The play deals with polygamy and also questions the society’s double standards. It shows how stupid people can act at times, and it also discusses the chaos arising out of it.” says Reshma, who plays the lead role.

Theatres and college clubs play a big role in the development of overall personality of a student. According to Taniya, the entire process was not very easy. “We had to come open up to reach the comfort zones. It needed a lot of pushing, but in the end, all of us are better persons now. We are now more like a family.”

Directed by K.S. Karunaprasad from the Third Theatre Drama Group, the play will be enacted at the PSG College of Arts and Science auditorium on March 26.