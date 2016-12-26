FLASH NEWS AIADMK MP S.R. Balasubramaniam condemns CBI raid at Secretariat Income Tax begins probe on Mayawati’s brother over Benaami properties, reports Accident in a Fire Cracker depot near Sathur in Virudhunagar kills three, injures two women Delhi Police recovers 3 kg gold bricks worth around 81 lakhs. One person has also been arrested, reports DMK Chief Karuna to head party General Body meet on Jan 4th Ex-Air chief SP Tyagi granted bail on surety of ₹2 lakh in AgustaWestland case Amazon India registers ₹3,572 crore loss in 2016 Demonetisation a big cheating with the nation: Akhilesh

Coimbatore


A student camp on ‘Bhartiya Culture’

Covai Post Network
December 26, 2016

A four-day student training camp on ‘Bhartiya Culture’ as part of the 50th celebration of Sri Satya Sahi Seva Association is being organised at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, RS Puram.

50 students are attending the camp, which is imparting information on different religions, together with personality development workshops.

Sai Karthick of the Sri Satya Sahi Seva Association said, “This training camp is to help students know about the teachings of different religious saints who had a big influence on society in their lifetime.

The personality development session aims to build self-confidence and other positive qualities towards the overall development of a person.”

Some of the city’s renowned religious preachers will take part in the session.

