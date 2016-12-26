A student camp on ‘Bhartiya Culture’

A four-day student training camp on ‘Bhartiya Culture’ as part of the 50th celebration of Sri Satya Sahi Seva Association is being organised at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, RS Puram.

50 students are attending the camp, which is imparting information on different religions, together with personality development workshops.

Sai Karthick of the Sri Satya Sahi Seva Association said, “This training camp is to help students know about the teachings of different religious saints who had a big influence on society in their lifetime.

The personality development session aims to build self-confidence and other positive qualities towards the overall development of a person.”

Some of the city’s renowned religious preachers will take part in the session.