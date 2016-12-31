A tea vending shop with GPRS-enabled swipe machine

A tea shop owner in Pazhani town has joined the Digital India bandwagon and installed a point of sale, GPRS -enabled swipe machine in his tea vending shop.

Tea shop owner Ganesan has installed the swipe machine as he could not handle the cash crunch. “When customers demanded that I take their Rs 2,000 rupee note provide change, I faced lot of trouble, as small change has becomes less available since the demonetisation drive. And I decided to go for a swipe machine.”

A current account holder with the local State Bank of India, Ganesan installed a swipe machine at his shop and is doing business in a hassle free manner.

“The local SBI branch that I bank with immediately solved my problem and gave me a GPRS-enabled wireless swipe machine and my business has picked up due to this factor,” he said. “Customers now pay their bills using their debit and credit cards, and with just a swipe the money is credited into my account. I get to know the daily business transaction also through this new arrangement.”

The application process for the swipe machine has been hassle free. There is no deposit, but there is a monthly rental of Rs 440, which is collected by the bank.