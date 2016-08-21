A tribute to Sindhu

P.V. Sindhu has made India proud by winning silver in the on going Olympics at Rio.Back home, Coimbatore-based goldsmith Unnal Mudiyum Thambi Raja fondly called UMT Raja has engraved her name in a piece of silver. This, he says,is his way of paying tribute for her achievement.

As soon as the news of Sindhu winning a silver medal broke, Raja began his work on a piece of one-inch silver that weighed eight grams. He engraved the map of India along withe two images – one showing a player in action and another depicting victory.He has also engraved Sindhu’s name on top and at the bottom the five Olympic rings.

“It took me six hours to complete this. This is handmade.” UMT Raja, who plans to display it in an exhibition, says.