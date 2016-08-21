FLASH NEWS No plan to extract Methane or Shale Gas from TN: ONGC Sreesanth approaches Kerala HC for lifting of BCCI ban HDFC, ICICI and Axis Bank begin to levy cash transaction fee Madras High Court Relief to Coke, Pepsi; Lifts Stay on Water Supply Telangana residential colleges to be open to married women The economy is back on track after demonetisation; Cong’s dream to see the GDP fall by 2% has now been shattered: Arun Jaitley Mumbai Police detains one person for sending death threats to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and his family China is currently seeing a 5th wave of H7N9 bird flu in humans – a virus that was first detected in people in 2013 Osama’s Son-in-Law Killed by CIA Drone Strike: US Official BJP leader Nitin Naveen lodges FIR against Bihar minister Abdul Jalil Mastan for using abusive language against PM Modi

Coimbatore


A tribute to Sindhu

Covai Post Network
August 21, 2016

P.V. Sindhu has made India proud by winning silver in the on going Olympics at Rio.Back home, Coimbatore-based goldsmith Unnal Mudiyum Thambi Raja fondly called UMT Raja has engraved her name in a piece of silver. This, he says,is his way of paying tribute for her achievement.

As soon as the news of Sindhu winning a silver medal broke, Raja began his work on a piece of one-inch silver that weighed eight grams. He engraved the map of India along withe two images – one showing a player in action and another depicting victory.He has also engraved Sindhu’s name on top and at the bottom the five Olympic rings.

“It took me six hours to complete this. This is handmade.” UMT Raja, who plans to display it in an exhibition, says.

