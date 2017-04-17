FLASH NEWS Turkey to extend state of emergency after referendum win: reports Delhi HC refuses to entertain plea against use of public money to pay Ram Jethmalani, appearing for Arvind Kejriwal in defamation suit J&K cops asked to avoid visiting home for next few months Govt plans landmark bigger than Burj Khalifa in Mumbai United Airlines removes couple flying to their own wedding FIR against Army over video showing man tied to jeep IIT Kharagpur to introduce Vastu Shastra courses: Report BJP leaders need lessons to learn how to keep quiet: PM Modi TTV Dinakaran booked for offering bribe for party symbol Ola, Uber drivers to go on strike in Delhi

Coimbatore


AAP demands action against Councillor

Covai Post Network
April 17, 2017

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has urged District Collector T.N. Hariharan to initiate action against a Corporation Councillor (ward 49) and her husband for illegally extracting ground water for commercial purposes.

In a petition, AAP’s State Coordinator for West Zone S. Mohammed Rafi said even though the malpractice has been going on for years. “No action has been taken against them,” he said. Alleging that the councillor and her husband were commercially exploiting the ground water in Ramadoss Street, he said that the couple uses the electricity connection obtained for the house to extract water for commercial purposes.

“The water thus extracted is sold in the open market through tankers for a premium,” Rafi said.

“Even though a petition to this effect was submitted in July 2014, no penal action was initiated against the offenders, who suck the ground water for commercial purposes and making profit out of it,” Mohammed Rafi added.

