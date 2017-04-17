AAP demands action against Councillor

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has urged District Collector T.N. Hariharan to initiate action against a Corporation Councillor (ward 49) and her husband for illegally extracting ground water for commercial purposes.

In a petition, AAP’s State Coordinator for West Zone S. Mohammed Rafi said even though the malpractice has been going on for years. “No action has been taken against them,” he said. Alleging that the councillor and her husband were commercially exploiting the ground water in Ramadoss Street, he said that the couple uses the electricity connection obtained for the house to extract water for commercial purposes.

“The water thus extracted is sold in the open market through tankers for a premium,” Rafi said.

“Even though a petition to this effect was submitted in July 2014, no penal action was initiated against the offenders, who suck the ground water for commercial purposes and making profit out of it,” Mohammed Rafi added.