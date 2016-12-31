FLASH NEWS I will run the party as disciplined as Jayalalithaa: Sasikala Jaya’s demise is unbearable for me: Sasikala AIADMK will follow Jayalalithaa’s path in making Tamil Nadu prosperous: Sasikala Former Home Secretary Anil Baijal takes oath as Delhi Lieutenant Governor WB BJP does not support Gorkhaland: Dilip Ghosh PM compromised national security by promoting Paytm: Mamata ATM withdrawal limit raised to Rs. 4,500 daily starting Jan 1 Sasikala Natarajan to take over as AIADMK General Secretary

Coimbatore


AAP member plea to CCMC

Covai Post Network
December 31, 2016

S. Mohammed Rafi, western zone coordinator of the Aam Aadmi Party has urged the City Corporation to address the sewerage problem in Ward No. 49.

The ward, comprising Pongiammal Street, Marutha Kutty Street, Rathnapuri Suvathal Street and Kandhaswamy Street, has been facing several problems due to poor maintenance of the drainage system.

“Its been more than a year since the drainage was cleaned. It has remained open for a long time, as a result of which people dump garbage directly into it. The sewerage line gets blocked very often and the drainage water flows through the roads,” he said in his petition.

Rafi appealed to the authorities to take immediate action to address the issue.

