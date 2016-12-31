AAP member plea to CCMC

S. Mohammed Rafi, western zone coordinator of the Aam Aadmi Party has urged the City Corporation to address the sewerage problem in Ward No. 49.

The ward, comprising Pongiammal Street, Marutha Kutty Street, Rathnapuri Suvathal Street and Kandhaswamy Street, has been facing several problems due to poor maintenance of the drainage system.

“Its been more than a year since the drainage was cleaned. It has remained open for a long time, as a result of which people dump garbage directly into it. The sewerage line gets blocked very often and the drainage water flows through the roads,” he said in his petition.

Rafi appealed to the authorities to take immediate action to address the issue.