Abandoned baby girl handed over to adoption centre

Thanjavur: A baby girl found abandoned at a bus stand in Navalur village near Sengipatti three weeks ago was today handed over to a Salem-based adoption centre under the Cradle Baby Scheme for further care.

On January 7, people of Sengipatti village found the five-day-old baby and informed the Sengipatti police and Childline, who rescued the baby and admitted to the Rajah Mirasdar Government Hospital in Thanjavur.

With three weeks having now gone by and nobody claiming it, the baby was today handed over to Bethel Agricultural Fellowship, a specialised adoption centre at Danishpet, Omalur taluk, Salem district, for further care and upbringing.

On behalf of the district administration, Collector A. Annadurai handed over the baby to S. Gnanaraj, manager of the adoption centre, in the presence of V. Bhagyalakshmi, Thanjavur District Social Welfare Officer.