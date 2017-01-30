FLASH NEWS RBI says ATM withdrawal limits will be relaxed from Feb 1 SC Appoints former CAG Vinod Rai, Ram Chandra Guha, Vikram Limaye and Diana Edulji as BCCI administrators, reports Bhansali Production assures social organisations there is no romantic sequence between Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji Tamil Nadu Government introduces bill in Assembly to hike penalty upto ₹2 lakh for allowing sewage flow in streets: reports Vodafone confirms merger talks with Idea Cellular TN Jallikattu law gets presidential assent Rahul Gandhi reaches Bhiwandi Court for hearing in the defamation case against him over remarks on RSS Six people have been killed after gunmen opened fire in a mosque in Quebec City in Canada during evening prayers 6 bus passengers dead in collision between a bus and a truck on NH 28 in Sant Kabir Nagar. 27 injured : Reports Terrorist hideout busted by security forces in Shopian district of J&K; Arms and ammunition seized

Coimbatore


Abandoned baby girl handed over to adoption centre

Covai Post Network
January 30, 2017

Thanjavur: A baby girl found abandoned at a bus stand in Navalur village near Sengipatti three weeks ago was today handed over to a Salem-based adoption centre under the Cradle Baby Scheme for further care.

On January 7, people of Sengipatti village found the five-day-old baby and informed the Sengipatti police and Childline, who rescued the baby and admitted to the Rajah Mirasdar Government Hospital in Thanjavur.

With three weeks having now gone by and nobody claiming it, the baby was today handed over to Bethel Agricultural Fellowship, a specialised adoption centre at Danishpet, Omalur taluk, Salem district, for further care and upbringing.

On behalf of the district administration, Collector A. Annadurai handed over the baby to S. Gnanaraj, manager of the adoption centre, in the presence of V. Bhagyalakshmi, Thanjavur District Social Welfare Officer.

