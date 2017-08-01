Abducted actor may drop case against Actor Aju for mentioning name on FB

Kochi: The abducted actor is not against dropping the case against actor Aju Varghese for mentioning her name in his Facebook post.
The post was made as part of expressing his support to actor Dilip who is in jail in connection with abduction of the actor.
She said this on an affidavit Aju has submitted before Kerala High Court along with his prayer to absolve in the case.
The police had registered a case and questioned Aju, following a complaint against him for the Facebook post.
