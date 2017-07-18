18 Jul 2017, Edition - 735, Tuesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Heavy rains slow down traffic across Mumbai
  • NDA Vice President pick Venkaiah Naidu resigns as minister
  • Tiger Woods outside top 1,000 golf rankings for the 1st time
  • IS, al-Qaeda get funds, ideology from US allies: Iran Minister
  • 101-year-old woman sets 100-meter sprint world record
  • Delhi’s Anganwadi workers continue strike over low pay
  • Over 80,000 children ‘wasting’ from hunger in Myanmar: UN
  • Denmark to train soldiers to combat Russian misinformation
  • Over 3 lakh people killed in Syria war: Monitor
Coimbatore

Abdul Kalam Memorial Library inaugurated

Covai Post Network
July 18, 2017

Corporation Commissioner Dr. K. Vijayakarthikeyan today inaugurated the Dr. Abdul Kalam Memorial Library at the Corporation Girl’s Primary and Higher Secondary Schools in Ranganathapuram here.

The library at the primary school has 1000 books, while the one in the secondary school has 8000.

The Commissioner urged the students to make use of the library facilities and develop interest in reading.

2

“Apart from curriculum, students should read other books that are in the library to gain knowledge. You can immediately refer to the dictionary that is available to understand the meaning of difficult words. Libraries play an important role in everybody’s life. The CCMC has decided to develop the Corporation schools under the Smart City Scheme and more books will be provided to the school libraries,” he said.

ALSO READ

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Uncovering obsession through attires
May 05, 2017

Why do we wear clothes was a social science question in our primary classes. The answer - we need clothes to cover and protect us from heat, rain and cold.......

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga to improve digestion – I
May 05, 2017

Hectic schedules and a fast paced lifestyle hampers normal body functions. As a result, whatever one eats rots inside the stomach leading to generation......

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

7 Reasons to Drink Aloe Vera Juice Everyday
May 05, 2017

Some of the most prized ingredients in the world of Ayurveda are commonly available around us. They can be lurking somewhere in the kitchen or quietly growing in a neighbour's herb...

Read More