About 50 tested for Glaucoma

Around 48 patients from various places in Coimbatore were checked for Glaucoma free of cost at the Glaucoma detection camp in Coimbatore here on Saturday.

The camp was jointly organised by Siloam Thomas Eye Hospital and Rotaract Club of Coimbatore at the hospital premises.

According to a release, glaucoma is a chronic neurodegenerative disease of the optic nerve in the ageing population. It is also the second leading cause of blindness in the world, next to cataract.

Nearly 70 million people are affected worldwide by Glaucoma and 2-3 % population is affected in our country.

“Only by Early detection of Glaucoma we can preserve, maintain and improve the quality of vision and life of the patient,” the release stated.