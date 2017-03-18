FLASH NEWS Man shot dead at Paris Orly airport after taking soldier’s gun: official 29L debit cards subjected to malware attack in 2016: Govt AIIMS emergency closed for 1st time as nurses go on strike India’s first full flight simulator to be set up in Delhi Chandigarh names highways as district roads over liquor ban We should forget about 2020 Olympic Games: Abhinav Bindra Rajnath Singh thanks Akshay for ₹1 crore donation to martyrs India signs deal with Russia for Sukhoi-30 jets’ maintenance Should not be intolerance in educational institutes: President Pranab Mukherjee Sniffer dog shot dead by police at New Zealand airport

Coimbatore


About 50 tested for Glaucoma

Covai Post Network
March 18, 2017

Around 48 patients from various places in Coimbatore were checked for Glaucoma free of cost at the Glaucoma detection camp in Coimbatore here on Saturday.

The camp was jointly organised by Siloam Thomas Eye Hospital and Rotaract Club of Coimbatore at the hospital premises.

According to a release, glaucoma is a chronic neurodegenerative disease of the optic nerve in the ageing population. It is also the second leading cause of blindness in the world, next to cataract.

Nearly 70 million people are affected worldwide by Glaucoma and 2-3 % population is affected in our country.

“Only by Early detection of Glaucoma we can preserve, maintain and improve the quality of vision and life of the patient,” the release stated.

