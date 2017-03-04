Accord priority to sportspersons in employment, Kabbadi player tells Govt

National Kabbadi player Dharmaraj Cheralathan today urged the Government to encourage sports persons and accord priority to them in employment.

Talking to media persons here today, Cheralathan said kabaddi has now become a global sport, thanks to Pro Kabbadi League (PKL) and expressed the hope that Kabbadi would soon surpass cricket in popularity.

“Kabbadi was not so popular some five years ago. But now it is not the same. The sport is very popular now and I hope it will surpass cricket in popularity,” he said.

“Women are very eager to play Kabbadi now and they should be guided properly. There are many talented coaches in our country. We should make use of them”, he said.

To a specific question, he said he would play kabbadi as long as he was fit. “Fitness is very important in kabbadi.

If you are fit, you can play for many years. I am planning to start kabaddi academy in the State to encourage the sport among youngsters in Tamil Nadu,” Cheralathan said.

Earlier, addressing the students of Rajah Serfoji Government Arts College during the sports day celebrations, Cheralathan said he could rise to this level only due to perseverance, righteousness and self-confidence. “Have self-confidence and keep trying. You will also come up in the field of sports,” Cheralathan said.