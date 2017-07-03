Accountant in Kodanadu Estate found dead

Dinesh Kumar (28), one of the three accountants of Kodanadu Estate belonging to former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, was found hanging in his house in Kothagiri near here today.
According to sources, Dinesh’s parents discovered his body hanging in his room at around 3.30 p.m.
The body was taken from his house in Idivetti to Kothagiri Government Hospital, where postmortem would be done tomorrow, police said.
Family sources said Dinesh and a few employees of the estate were reportedly discussing about the fate of their jobs only two days back, with the likely change of estate management.
Police are investigating whether the suicide was linked to the Kodanadu Estate issue or any other family dispute.
