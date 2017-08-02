Accused in murder of Hindu Munnani functionary remanded

Saddam Hussain, arrested in connection with the murder of Hindu Munnani spokesperson Sasikumar about a year ago, was today produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court here and remanded in custody for 14 days.

Saddam, on the run for nearly a year, was arrested last evening at Karumathapatti, some 20 km from here, by the Special Investigation Division (SID) of investigation agency CBCID.

Sasikumar was murdered by a motorcycle-borne gang on September 22, 2016, around 11.15 pm when he was returning home at Thudiyalur. His funeral procession the next day triggered communal flare up and led to arson and stone-throwing.

SID had got information of the involvement of one Mubarak, who has been absconding, and Saddam in the murder. They learnt that Saddam was moving around Karumathampatti, and a special team nabbed him.

The magistrate remanded Saddam in judicial custody till August 16.

One Syed Abudhagir was arrested by SID in connection with the case, and is now on conditional bail.