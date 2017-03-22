Accused named in Hindu Munnani Sasikumar murder case

Abu Dahir, who was taken by CB-CID at a gun point a couple of days ago, was today named as an accused in the murder of a Hindu Munnani functionary, Sasikumar in September last.

Taking Abu Dahir into custody created tense moments yesterday, as over 200 activists of Popular Front of India gathered in front of the Police Commissioner’s office.

The parents and wife of Abu Dahir today filed a petition in Chief Judicial Magistrate Court here that their son, taken by CB-CID on Monday last was not to be seen for the last 24 hours. Based on the petition, the Magistrate issued a search warrant and directed the third Judicial Magistrate, V.P. Velusamy, to personally visit the CB-CID office.

Velusamy met Abu Dahir in CB-CID office and after talking to him asked the police to produce him before the court, as he was in illegal custody. CB-CID sleuths immediately named Abu Dahir as an accused in the murder case, arrested and produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate Madurasekharan, in the evening.

The Magistrate remanded Abu Dahir to judicial custody till April 5.

Sasikumar was murdered on the night of September 22, by a four-member gang on motor cycles, when he was returning home in Thudiyalur. The city witnessed communal violence the next day during the funeral procession, torching a police van, ransacking shops and arson.

The police were clueless about the killers and had now achieved a major breakthrough in the case.