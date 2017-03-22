FLASH NEWS UP CM Adityanath allocates portfolios: Keshav P Maurya gets PWD;Dinesh Sharma gets Legislative Affairs; Rita Bahuguna gets Secondary Education DIG suspends 13 constables deployed at Noida’s Sector-20 Police Station after complaints that they took bribes, reports Sensex tanks 317.77 points to close at 29,167.68; Nifty falls 91.05 points to 9,030.45 Yogi Adityanath also orders blanket ban on smuggling of cows Separatist leader Nayeem Khan arrested at Srinagar airport ahead of his visit to Pak High Commission, in Delhi tomorrow to celebrate Pak Day Magistrate court denies bail to Krishnadas, Chairman of Nehru group of Institutions in Kerala. He was arrested on a student’s complaint Uttar Pradesh Chief Minster Yogi Adityanath starts a poll on cow slaughter law on his website A new North Korean missile test fails, the South and US say, amid rising regional tensions reports GST will transform complex indirect tax system to simple system; GST will make evasion difficult: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna to join BJP tomorrow; he had resigned from Congress party in January

Coimbatore


Accused named in Hindu Munnani Sasikumar murder case

Covai Post Network
March 22, 2017

Abu Dahir, who was taken by CB-CID at a gun point a couple of days ago, was today named as an accused in the murder of a Hindu Munnani functionary, Sasikumar in September last.

Taking Abu Dahir into custody created tense moments yesterday, as over 200 activists of Popular Front of India gathered in front of the Police Commissioner’s office.

The parents and wife of Abu Dahir today filed a petition in Chief Judicial Magistrate Court here that their son, taken by CB-CID on Monday last was not to be seen for the last 24 hours. Based on the petition, the Magistrate issued a search warrant and directed the third Judicial Magistrate, V.P. Velusamy, to personally visit the CB-CID office.
Velusamy met Abu Dahir in CB-CID office and after talking to him asked the police to produce him before the court, as he was in illegal custody. CB-CID sleuths immediately named Abu Dahir as an accused in the murder case, arrested and produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate Madurasekharan, in the evening.

The Magistrate remanded Abu Dahir to judicial custody till April 5.

Sasikumar was murdered on the night of September 22, by a four-member gang on motor cycles, when he was returning home in Thudiyalur. The city witnessed communal violence the next day during the funeral procession, torching a police van, ransacking shops and arson.

The police were clueless about the killers and had now achieved a major breakthrough in the case.

