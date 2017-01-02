FLASH NEWS More than 50 killed in Brazil prison riot in Amazon region Cricket’s first hat-trick took place on Jan 2, 1879 Ex-Congress minister Srinivasa Prasad joins BJP Over 1.3 lakh Indians committed suicide in 2015: Govt data Large fishing nets banned across Maharashtra from January 1 SC removes Anurag Thakur as BCCI President Supreme Court bans use of religion for seeking votes India silent on growing Chinese influence: Rajapaksa Unfair to blame Russia for US election hacking: Trump Akhilesh to move EC to claim SP’s ‘cycle’ symbol: Reports

Coimbatore


Action against police sought

Covai Post Network
January 2, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Chennai: Seeking action against the police in Pallikaranai for the lathicharge on their colleagues, who were protesting against demonetisation near an ATM in Chennai, a group of DYFI workers today staged a demonstration in front of tahsildar office in the here.

The activists, numbering around 30, raised slogans against the police and demanded action against a sub-inspector, who had reportedly made sexual advance on woman agitators.

Other demands include release of those arrested during the demo and withdrawal of false case foisted against them.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS