Action against police sought

Chennai: Seeking action against the police in Pallikaranai for the lathicharge on their colleagues, who were protesting against demonetisation near an ATM in Chennai, a group of DYFI workers today staged a demonstration in front of tahsildar office in the here.

The activists, numbering around 30, raised slogans against the police and demanded action against a sub-inspector, who had reportedly made sexual advance on woman agitators.

Other demands include release of those arrested during the demo and withdrawal of false case foisted against them.