Activists block train

Kumbakonam: Tension prevailed for a while at Kumbakonam today as a group of pro-jallikattu activists blocked the Mayiladuthurai-Tirunelveli passenger train demanding a permanent solution to the issue.

The train was on its way to Kumbakonam when a group of students and youth, all pro-jallikattu activists, ran towards it at Sekkankanni, one kilometre ahead of Kumbakonam railway station.

On seeing the crowd, the alert engine driver brought the train to a halt. Some protesters climbed atop the train, while others sat on the railway track and raised slogans against Central and State Governments.

Senior Railway and Railway Police officials rushed there, held talks with the agitators and persuaded them to call off their blockade. The officials and police let off the protesters with a warning that severe action would be taken if they indulged in such activities that would affect public.

The train later left for Kumbakonam railway station after a 45-minute delay.