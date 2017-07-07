07 Jul 2017, Edition - 724, Friday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
Actor abduction case: Man arrested for providing SIM card to Pulsar Suni

Covai Post Network
July 7, 2017
A Malapuram native Imran has been arrested for providing SIM card to Pulsar Suni, accused in actor sexual abuse case, to make phone calls from the jail.

This SIM was used in the phone bought from Coimbatore for Rs 300.

The SIM card was handed over to Suni as per the request of Vishnu, he told police.

Imran confirmed that it was Vishnu who had smuggled the phone inside the jail.

Suni used the phone to call actor Nadir Shah and actor Dilip’s brother Appunni.

