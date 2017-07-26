Actor assault case: Court orders closed door hearing

Kochi: The Judicial First Class Magistrate today ordered closed door proceedings of the case related to the assault on Malayalam actor.

Considering the plea made by the prosecution, the magistrate said the case was more sensitive than the Nirbhaya case and had to be dealt with utmost care and secrecy to protect the privacy of the female actor.

Media would henceforth not be allowed in the court room during the proceedings or when actor Dileep or any other accused are produced before the court.

The prosecution appealed to the court not give access to the defense counsel the details of the statement given by the victim before the Magistrate “as it will cause serious consequences if it comes before public. The victim’s dignity and safety is the responsibility of the government,” the prosecution argued.

The matter was brought before the court when the bail application of prime accused Pulsar Suni came for hearing.