Actor Dhanush parentage row: Melur couple counsel denies settlement claim

Counsel for Melur couple has refuted charges of actor Dhanush’s counsel that he was approached demanding money to settle the case.

Dhanush’s counsel G.R.Swaminathan had alleged that he was approached by Titus, counsel for the Melur couple R. Kathiresan (65) and Meenakshi (56) and the couple for out-of-court settlement in the Dhanush parentage case.

Titus told Covai Post, “None of us – the aged couple or me as their counsel – had approached the said lawyer with any demands for an `out-of-court deal or money ‘in the ongoing Dhanush’s parentage controversy case.

The content of the certificate issued by the Dr. M.R. Vairamuthu Raja, Dean of Madurai Medical College had been `misread and misreported’ by a section of the media, Titus said.

The medical certificate, issued after thorough investigation of actor Dhunush, stated that there was “no mole over the left collar bone and there is no scar on the left elbow”, produced as birth marks by the Melur couple. These were documented as identity marks on the basis of the SSLC certificate of their missing son, who they claim is Dhanush .

The report also states that “with regard to the third query, there is very small superficial mole removed by laser technique without trace’. A scar cannot be removed by plastic surgery and only scar reduction can be done”.

“Going by this, it is evident that the mole has been surgically removed from actor Dhanush’s body,” Titus said. Though he sought paternity test for his clients and submitted a request to the court, Dhanush has refused to undergo the test.

“The High court has inherent powers to order paternity test (DNA test) or the court might ask the trial court to conduct the test on Dhanush to prove his biological parentage,” Titus added.

Though the medical certificate has given Dhanush a clean chit, the next hearing on March 27 is considered important.

While it is alleged that the aged couple want to extract money from the popular actor and sought a monthly maintenance of Rs 65,000, the couple say they want their son back and `money is not their motive’.