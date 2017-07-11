Actor Dileep taken to 14-day judicial custody

Kottayam: Actor Dileep was sent to 14 days judicial custody by the magistrate in Angamali before whom he was produced on Tuesday morning.

The actor is housed in an ordinary cell in Aluva sub- jail.

Prominent lawyer Ramkumar filed a bail petition before the court and it will be considered by the court on Wednesday.

Ramkumar said the police had gathered flimsy evidence against the actor.