Actor Dileep taken to 14-day judicial custody

Kottayam: Actor Dileep was sent to 14 days judicial custody by the magistrate in Angamali before whom he was produced on Tuesday morning.
The actor is housed in an ordinary cell in Aluva sub- jail.
Prominent lawyer Ramkumar filed a bail petition before the court and it will be considered by the court on Wednesday.
Ramkumar said the police had gathered flimsy evidence against the actor.
It was after probing Coimbatore book shops and surfing online stores with out of stock replies that I finally managed to finish on Google Play books......Read More
In the previous article, we had introduced the Gandhari Nadi, its role in balancing the body and how cervical is a symptom of congestion in the Gandhari... ...Read More
The healing power of ayurveda is impeccable. Often referred to as the "science of life", Ayurveda aims to achieve holistic development, including the mind,......Read More