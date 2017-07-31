Actor Dileep’s manager makes `dramatic’ appearance before police

Kottayam: In a dramatic move, accused actor Dileep’s manager A S Sunilraj (alias) Appunni appeared before the investigating team on Monday.
A lookalike of Appunni arrived at the club drawing the attention of the waiting media personnel. Presuming that it was Appunni, they rushed to him and asked him whether he was Appuni, to which he said yes.
At this time the real Appunni zoomed into the police club in a vehicle giving the media a slip.
Later, it was found that the Appunni-lookalike was his brother Shibu.
Appuni is being questioned in the police club.
The police are expecting to get crucial leads during the questioning.
Kerala High Court had directed him to appear before the police for questioning while dismissing his anticipatory bail plea the other day.
