Actor Karthi inaugurates eighth edition of Coimbatore Vizha

The eighth edition of Coimbatore Vizha was inaugurated in a meaningful way here. Though Kollywood actor Karthi was the chief guest, the occasion was made use to recognise and honour real-life heroes who are making a difference in everyday life.

Coimbatore Vizha is an annual event that is being organised to celebrate the spirit of Coimbatore since 2008. The inauguration for the event that was being held from January 29 to February 4 was inaugurated at Brookfields Mall. Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan is expected to make a special appearance on February 1.

Among those honoured were: Nadarajan of The Meter Auto Club, Latha Sundaram, founder of Aram Foundation who collected four tonnes of flood relief materials, Suraj Kumar, founder of Discover Wild Foundation and Project Coordinator at Swarga Foundation, Lt. Esan, who commanded the Rescue Squad- Delta, the first squad to enter the worst flood-hit area in Chennai, B. Nagaraj, a corporation sanitary worker, who has become the face of the city’s Zero Waste Management Project, M. Jaikumar, who has been instrumental in arranging blood donation, Dharanidaran Soundaran, who heralded one of the flood reliefs efforts, N. Vivekanandan, a young athlete who is to represent India at the Asian Athletics Championships, Dr. P. Kangaraj, who provides free coaching for competitive exams, C. Srinivasan, project director, Indian Green Service, Anjali Ajeeth, a social activist who helped empower and rehabilitate transgenders, N. Nithyanandam, founder of Dhiyana Foundation, who spreads awareness on HIV/AIDS in 1,200 villages, Rajasethumurali, who feeds close to 250 people every day through his Pasiyara Soru movement, and N. Umathanu, a social activist who created awareness on the issues of child labour, and gender injustice.

Also, a book titled “Birds of Coimbatore” was launched. This book includes a compilation on the winged species of the city by Pramod, Senior Scientist, SACON (Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History). GiftAnOrgan – an organ donation awareness initiative by CII-Yi, was re-launched.