Actor MLA Mukesh meets divorced wife Saritha at son’s debut film launch

Controversial actor and MLA Mukesh, met his former wife Saritha at a function at Thiruvanthapuram organized to launch their doctor son Shravan in his debut film ‘Kalyanam’.

Varsha Bollamma the Dubshmash fame is the heroine.The film is directed by Rajesh Nair.

The puja of the film was held in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Minister A K Balan.

Mukesh and Srinivasan are other artistes. Mukesh’s wife Methil Devika were present.

Speaking on the occasion both Mukesh and Saritha appreciated Mukesh’s late father and stage artist, O Madhavan.

Mukesh and Telugu actor Saritha married in 1988 and divorced in 2011. They have two sons who live with Saritha in Dubai.