17 Jul 2017, Edition - 734, Monday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Head of Islamic State in Afghanistan killed: US
  • US House passes bill on $621.5 bn defence deal with India
  • Gurjar 2nd Indian to win gold at World Para Athletics C’ship
  • Russia launches 73 satellites in one go, second most ever
  • Facebook’s new feature to let users create their own GIFs
  • East Delhi to link Aadhaar with birth and death certificates
  • Donald Trump calls for transparent Mexico border wall
  • TCS shares fall 2.8% after quarterly profit drops by 10%
  • Would ask Putin whom he supported for presidency: Trump
  • Masked gunmen kill 5 policemen in Egypt
Coimbatore

Actor MLA Mukesh meets divorced wife Saritha at son’s debut film launch

Covai Post Network
July 16, 2017

Controversial actor and MLA Mukesh, met his former wife Saritha at a function at Thiruvanthapuram organized to launch their doctor son Shravan in his debut film ‘Kalyanam’.

Varsha Bollamma the Dubshmash fame is the heroine.The film is directed by Rajesh Nair.

The puja of the film was held in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Minister A K Balan.

Mukesh and Srinivasan are other artistes. Mukesh’s wife Methil Devika were present.

Speaking on the occasion both Mukesh and Saritha appreciated Mukesh’s late father and stage artist, O Madhavan.

Mukesh and Telugu actor Saritha married in 1988 and divorced in 2011. They have two sons who live with Saritha in Dubai.

ALSO READ

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

A smile means much for the forlorn
May 05, 2017

It was at one of the amusement parks near here that I first noticed the melancholic look on a quadragenarian woman operating one of the fun rides......

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga to improve digestion – I
May 05, 2017

Hectic schedules and a fast paced lifestyle hampers normal body functions. As a result, whatever one eats rots inside the stomach leading to generation......

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

How To Lose Weight After Child Birth
May 05, 2017

The baby is here and your days and nights are packed with action, somewhere there is also a burning desire to fit into your old clothes and wear......

Read More