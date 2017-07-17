Actor moves HC after Angamali Court rejects bail

Kottayam: Actor Dileep moved Kerala High Court seeking bail in the actor abduction case after Angamali Magistrate Court rejected bail plea the other day.
The bail plea moved by actors counsel Ram Kumar said that the claim made by the prosecution that Dileep would destroy the evidence is baseless.
The plea said that only the main accused Pulsar Suni had deposed against Dileep.
