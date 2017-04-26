ADSP slapping a protester: Report submitted

The report on the lathi charge and slapping of a woman by a senior police official during a protest demonstration against opening a TASMAC outlet at Shamalapuram in Tirupur district was submitted today.

The findings by the DRO, S Prasanna Ramasamy, were submitted to Tirupur District Collector S Jayanthi, who will send it to the Chief Secretary in Chennai.

The residents of Samalapuram were agitating against opening of a liquor shop in their area and in order to disperse the crowd, ADSP Pandiarajan was found slapping a woman, which went viral.

The National Human Rights Commission had ordered the Government – Chief Secretary and Police Department – to inquire and submit a report in two weeks.

Coimbatore Rural SP Ramya Bharati also carried out an enquiry into the incident.