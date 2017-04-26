FLASH NEWS PC Chacko offers to resign as Congress Delhi in-charge Bill Gates praises PM Modi for Swachh Bharat Mission Uber plans to launch flying taxis by 2020 US considers laptop ban on flights from European airports Don’t celebrate MCD win: BJP to cadre after Sukma attack Pepsi storage collapses, floods Russian town Ready to even sell my pyjama to buy Dhoni for KKR: SRK Shraddha Kapoor to play Saina Nehwal in shuttler’s biopic Sharad Pawar is Modi’s guru: Sena on Presidential candidates Naxals used villagers to distract CRPF troops: Injured jawan

Coimbatore


ADSP slapping a protester: Report submitted

Covai Post Network
April 26, 2017
Image credit : File photo

The report on the lathi charge and slapping of a woman by a senior police official during a protest demonstration against opening a TASMAC outlet at Shamalapuram in Tirupur district was submitted today.

The findings by the DRO, S Prasanna Ramasamy, were submitted to Tirupur District Collector S Jayanthi, who will send it to the Chief Secretary in Chennai.

The residents of Samalapuram were agitating against opening of a liquor shop in their area and in order to disperse the crowd, ADSP Pandiarajan was found slapping a woman, which went viral.

The National Human Rights Commission had ordered the Government – Chief Secretary and Police Department – to inquire and submit a report in two weeks.

Coimbatore Rural SP Ramya Bharati also carried out an enquiry into the incident.

