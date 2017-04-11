FLASH NEWS US spy agency authorised to spy on BJP: WikiLeaks Hijacked Indian ship rescued, pirates flee with 9 hostages Management banned within 200 metres of exam centres in UP British Vogue hires a male Editor-in-Chief for 1st time ever Fox to investigate sexual harassment claim against TV anchor EC postpones Anantnag Lok Sabha by-poll in J&K to May 25 Noise pollution exceeds permissible limit in 7 Indian cities 2 killed in shooting at California elementary school SC rejects PIL to declare Indus Treaty as unconstitutional China offers concessions to avert trade war with US: Reports

Coimbatore


ADSP slaps woman during protest

Covai Post Network
April 11, 2017

Police today resorted to lathi charge to disperse a group of people who were demonstrating against the opening of a TASMAC liquor outlet in Shamalapuram in Tirupur District, even as a senior police official slapped a middle aged woman, inviting condemnation from the public.

Several women were injured and a person sustained head injury.

According to police, the people, majority of them women, demanded the closure of the outlet and raised slogans in support of their demand. As police attempted to disperse the agitators, they did not relent and continued their protest.

As the women raised slogans, ADSP Pandiarajan, in order to disperse them, slapped a woman, Easwari and pushed two others, asking them to move from the road. Protesting against the police action, members of the public pelted stones at police, who resorted to lathi charge. One Sivaganesh sustained head injury in the lathi charge.

Meanwhile, Kanagaraj, ruling party MLA representing Sulur, was forced to sit along with general public, who were seeking the closure of a liquor outlet in his constituency.

As the people were agitating over the issue, they noticed Kanagaraj coming in the car. A section of the people approached him and asked him to join their stir, which he readily obliged, police said.

