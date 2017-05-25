31 May 2017, Edition - 687, Wednesday
  • Rajasthan High Court suggests that there should be life imprisonment for cow slaughter
  • Smoking and other tobacco use kills more than 7 million people each year, the World Health Organization said
  • An Infosys employee, Iilayaraja, found dead at the campus. Investigation underway
  • 5 lakh livelihoods depend on beef sale in Kerala: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
  • The students raised slogans against BJP and demanded roll back of the ban on the sale of any cattle
  • Central government has acted against the constitution: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
  • Central government t has no authority to create regulation sell in open market: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
  • This will not only regulate the sale of cattle but due to clauses in effect, it will have the effect of a ban: Kerala CM
  • Modi, who is in Spain on a visit, said India stands with Afghanistan in fighting all forms of terrorism
  • No demands of students met. Administration just formed a committee. They are very negligent: IIT students
Coimbatore

Advance booking counters in 3 railway stations

Covai Post Network
May 25, 2017
The Railways has opened advance ticket booking counters at Pethanaickanpalayam in Salem district, Uthukkuli (Triupur) and Sithalavai (Karur) stations.

There will be specified working hours for these counters unlike that at unreserved ticket counters, according to Hari Shankar Verma of Salem Division.

You are so cool! I do not think I have read anything like that before. So wonderful to discover someone with original thoughts on this topic. Seriously.. many thanks for starting this up. This website is something that is required on the web, someone with some originality! www.sx.com [Cornell Armbrester] - May 31, 2017
