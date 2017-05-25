Advance booking counters in 3 railway stations

The Railways has opened advance ticket booking counters at Pethanaickanpalayam in Salem district, Uthukkuli (Triupur) and Sithalavai (Karur) stations.
There will be specified working hours for these counters unlike that at unreserved ticket counters, according to Hari Shankar Verma of Salem Division.
