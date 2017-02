Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister L K Advani arrived here for a three-day stay at Isha Yoga Centre on the city outskirts.

Amid tight security from the Air Port en route, Advani drove straight to the centre. He is expected to see the newly consecrated statue of 112-foot Adiyogi, unveiled yesterday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advani will stay here and return to Delhi on February 27 evening.