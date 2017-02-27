FLASH NEWS Indian shooter Ankur Mittal wins silver medal in men’s double trap event of the ISSF World Cup Sensex falls 80.09 points to end at 28,812.88; Nifty down 42.80 points at 8,896.70 Madras HC issues notice to Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami on DMK’s plea challenging Tamil Nadu Assembly vote of confidence Bharti Airtel removes roaming charges for outgoing & incoming calls as well as SMSes & data usage within India Delhi HC dismisses AAP govt’s appeal against an order staying its new nursery admission norms based on neighborhood criterion Mahershala Ali becomes first Muslim actor to win an Oscar Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role goes to Casey Affleck for Manchester By The Sea Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role goes to Emma Stone for La La Land

Coimbatore


Advani leaves for Delhi

Covai Post Network
February 27, 2017
After a three-day stay at Isha Yoga Centre in the outskirts, senior BJP leader, L K Advani, left for Delhi by air this evening.

Advani had arrived at the centre on February 25, and stayed there and participated in yoga classes, Isha sources said.

He also offered prayers to the newly consecrated 112-foot tall face of Adiyogi, the source of yoga, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24, they said.

Tight security cover was provided for him en route to the airport, a distance of nearly 35 kms from Isha, as the serial blasts were set off during his visit in 1998, which had claimed 58 lives.

