Advani leaves for Delhi

After a three-day stay at Isha Yoga Centre in the outskirts, senior BJP leader, L K Advani, left for Delhi by air this evening.

Advani had arrived at the centre on February 25, and stayed there and participated in yoga classes, Isha sources said.

He also offered prayers to the newly consecrated 112-foot tall face of Adiyogi, the source of yoga, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24, they said.

Tight security cover was provided for him en route to the airport, a distance of nearly 35 kms from Isha, as the serial blasts were set off during his visit in 1998, which had claimed 58 lives.