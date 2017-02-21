Adventure therapy to beat autism

“ In 2011 at a camp in Coonoor, our child completed his task like high course rope and other activities without any fear, leaving us very happy as we were sceptic,” recounts Shreeram Narayan whose son is having autism.

“We realised that such activities can help the children with autism and we started telling other parents about this adventure camp-cum-therapy,” he adds.

A lot of research is being done abroad in adventure therapy to overcome physical and mental problems. It is a therapeutic intervention that uses adventure activities and expeditions to create physical, mental and emotional challenges which catalyzes change in the mind and hence behaviour. These changes are profound and heal the mind and the body. It can be a very effective for different mental health disorders, physical troubles and challenging life issues, say experts.

Rema Menon, Special Education Teacher and Director of Rainbow Bridge Centre, says, “A child with autism has problem in connecting with people. In special schools, they are made to do physical activities which involve climbing and balancing which improve their sensory integration.”

Adventure therapy not only helps improve their sensory integration but also help them adapt to new atmosphere.

“Activities like high rope course, rappelling, trekking, rock climbing and zip lining improve the neuromuscular motion of autistic children and make them active and responsive towards their surroundings. The therapy is from 14-28 days where walking on rope and uneven terrain trigger massive improvements in neuro-muscular coordination and body balance,” says Seshadri Venkatesan, Lieutenant (retd),Director Operation,NALS Outdoor India Private Limited, a therapy centre in Coonoor.