Coimbatore


Advocate arrested for posting offensive content

Covai Post Network
November 13, 2015

An advocate was arrested in the wee hours of today on charges of uploading an offensive post on a social media site against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on Deepavali day.

Udhagamandalam AIADMK Town Secretary Devaraj lodged a complaint in the Town police station, stating that advocate B.C. Sridhar had, on November 10, uploaded a Deepavali wish from a picture resembling that of the CM wearing jeans and holding a liquor bottle.

He said that the picture, with morphed face resembling Jayalalithaa on a model, had gone viral, demeaning the CM.

Based on the complaint, police arrested Sridhar at his house and produced him before Gudalur Judge (vacation Judge) around 2.30 a.m.

Police have registered cases under Women Harassment Act and Information and Technology Act. Sridhar was lodged in the Sub Jail here around four a.m., according to the police.

