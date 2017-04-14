Advocate taken into custody for opposing TASMAC outlet

An advocate R. Prabhakaran (43) of Karumatham Patti near Sulur was taken into preventive custody by the police for opposing the setting up of a TASMAC outlet in Karumathampatti area.

The advocate, with the support of locals had campaigned against the relocation of the outlet in Karumathampatti.

When two anti-liquor campaigners – Karuppaiah and Narayanasamy – were picked up by the police, Prabhakaran visited the police station, where the Inspector had allegedly treated him rudely. “He asked me to get out of the police station. Veliya Poyya, unnai yaar ingu varasonnathu was the exact words he used at me,” Prabhakaran said.

Prabhakaran later reached the Race Course and began a fast in front of C.S statue, condemning police atrocities. Prabhakaran was then taken into preventive custody and taken to the Karumathampatti police station.

Speaking to Covai Post, the advocate alleged that the Karumathampatti Inspector Shekaran used abusive language only to break the back bone of the anti-liquor campaign which is brewing in Karumathampatti. “I will continue my fast until effort to relocate the TASMAC shop is abandoned and the false cases foisted on two anti-liquor campaigners are withdrawn,” he said.

When Covai Post contacted Inspector Shekaran, his driver picked up the phone and said he (Shekaran) was in a meeting with higher officials.