Coimbatore


Advocates stage demo against BCI chief

Covai Post Network
March 23, 2017

Thanjavur: Members belonging to the Thanjavur Bar Association staged a demonstration here today protesting Bar Council of India (BCI) chairman Manan Kumar Mishra over his suggestions to the Law Commission on how to rein in protesting advocates.

Led by Sivasubramanian, coordinator of Tamil Nadu-Puducherry Advocates Joint Action Committee, the advocates staged demonstration in front of the District Sessions Court and raised slogans condemning Mishra for suggesting strict action against advocates who participate in protest against the judiciary. They also condemned Mishra for acting unilaterally making such recommendations to the Law Commission without consulting any of the Bar Associations.

Among others, Thanjavur Bar Association president D Siddarthan , advocates Sathyamurthy, Anbarasan, Rajeswaran, Amar Singh and Revathy took part in the demonstration.

