After Jalikattu, Cockfight takes centre stage

Thanjavur: Just bull taming in Jallikattu is popular among many villages in the State, `Sevalkattu’ or rooster fight is a particular attraction in Thanjavur.

The two day event, organized by Unarmed Cockfight Friends Groups, began with much fanfare on the Ayyanar temple ground located behind the ‘Mullivaikkal Memorial’ on the Vilar road in Thanjavur today.

Much to the joy of this traditional sport- lovers and local villagers, Collector A Annadurai kicked off the rooster duel in the presence of Revenue Divisional Officer C Suresh, Joint Director of Animal Husbandry Rajasekaran and others.

During the two-day event, Roosters in red, tan, black and white –reared especially for the fight – are brought from in and around Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Pondichery and Maharastra to participate in the event.

Rooster fight or Cockfight is a traditional sport that has been conducted in the area for over 250 years since the days of Kings and Monarchs,except in 2010, when the sport was banned by the then DMK government. Usually, the sport last two days and each day would see thousands of fights witnessed and encouraged by small groups of people squatting and standing in circles at the village.

The cocks that appeared calm and composed in the arms of their bosses, turned fierce and aggressive the moment they were let into the arena, a 10-square-foot area marked by white powder.

The combat lasts for one hour with a 15-minute rest at regular intervals. “The cock that forces out the opponent out of the arena is declared winner. Sometimes both the cocks would continue the fight for the whole hour and would not get exhausted drawing the match.

A few would be extremely ferocious and attack the opponent brutally,” said A Joseph Durli, a functionary of Vetrukkal Seval Kalai Nanbargal Kuzhu (Unarmed Cockfight Friends Group).

The training for the birds started a month back with daily sessions of swimming and running besides a sumptuous diet of almond, pistachio and dry fruits.

Around 5,000 roosters are expected to participate in the two day event which would conclude on Sunday.