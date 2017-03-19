After MLA threatens to leave Sasi camp, quarry licence cancelled

The district administration today cancelled the quarry licence, following death of two workers and also a threat issued by a ruling party MLA that he would switch sides if action was not not taken to close it down.

R Kanagaraj, representing Sulur Assembly Constituency, had paid visit to the quarry in Pachapalayam, where the workers were killed. This followed agitation by the locals to close down the quarry and protests against police and Revenue officials who had reportedly registered false cases that they died accidentally.

An upset Kanagaraj, who supports Sasikala faction as of now, sought immediate intervention of the District Collector, T N Hariharan and sought action against the erring officials in the mines department and also the owner, E Anandkumar, as the quarry was dug 400 feet deep and had become a danger zone.

“If action is not taken, I will switch over to O Panneerselvam camp. I have no option as public have imposed faith on me,” Kanagaraj told reporters.

The workers died on March 17 after a huge rock fell on them. Meanwhile, State Minister, Udumalai Radhakrishnan visited him this morning and asked not to take any hasty decision, that would affect the government.

Acting swiftly, Hariharan issued an order this evening cancelling the licence given to Anandkumar to the quarry at 1.65 hectares of land.