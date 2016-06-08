AIADMK announces first revamp

Within weeks of the swearing in ceremony, the AIADMK today announced some important reshuffling in the party. Several district secretaries were removed, and replacements were announced.

S.R. Balasubramanian, Nirmala Periasami, K. Pandiarajan, C. Ponnaiyan, Panruti S. Ramachandran, Samarasam, Nanjil Sampath, C.R. Saraswathi, Vaigai Selvan, R. Vaithilingam (who is now the member of the Rajya Sabha), and B. Valarmathi, were made the new party spokespersons.

Announcing the dissolution of the party’s disciplinary action committee to supervise the elections, the Chief Minister also released the names of the new district secretaries. The party now has 11 new organizing secretaries including R. Vaithilingam. AIADMK’s Ulundurpet MLA, R. Kumaraguru, the giant-slayer who managed to push the DMDK president Vijayakanth to the third place, was made the district secretary of Villupuram South.

Senior leaders E. Madhusoodanan and O. Paneerselvam continue as party presidium chairman and treasurer respectively.