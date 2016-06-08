FLASH NEWS AIADMK constitution does not allow for temporary Gen Secy. EC to set aside Sasikala’s elevation: EC PIL has been filed in Madras HC seeking to normalize assets of Jayalalithaa’s and appoint a retired HC judge to administer it Amma is responsible for me to reach this position, her spirit will guide me: O. Panneerselvam If Deepa comes, I will give her the respect and support that Amma’s niece deserves: O. Panneerselvam Jayalalithaa and MGR have done a lot for the state, I will follow their footsteps: O. Panneerselvam I have never gone against the party. They are spreading lies about me but time will tell the truth: O Panneerselvam MK Stalin said action should be taken against those who had threatened Panneerselvam to resign OPS likely to announce a commission of inquiry under a retired HC judge to investigate Jaya’s death: Sources It is very shocking what OPS had said yesterday. So much of uncertainty is not good for the state: Kanimozhi I thought Jaya would come back; everyone said she was recovering. When I heard the news of her demise, we felt like we lost all power: OPS

Coimbatore


AIADMK announces first revamp

Covai Post Network
June 8, 2016

Within weeks of the swearing in ceremony, the AIADMK today announced some important reshuffling in the party. Several district secretaries were removed, and replacements were announced.

S.R. Balasubramanian, Nirmala Periasami, K. Pandiarajan, C. Ponnaiyan, Panruti S. Ramachandran, Samarasam, Nanjil Sampath, C.R. Saraswathi, Vaigai Selvan, R. Vaithilingam (who is now the member of the Rajya Sabha), and B. Valarmathi, were made the new party spokespersons.

Announcing the dissolution of the party’s disciplinary action committee to supervise the elections, the Chief Minister also released the names of the new district secretaries. The party now has 11 new organizing secretaries including R. Vaithilingam. AIADMK’s Ulundurpet MLA, R. Kumaraguru, the giant-slayer who managed to push the DMDK president Vijayakanth to the third place, was made the district secretary of Villupuram South.

Senior leaders E. Madhusoodanan and O. Paneerselvam continue as party presidium chairman and treasurer respectively.

