AIADMK claims Sasikala election as per rules

Ruling AIADMK has replied to the election commission notice saying that it was the real AIADMK and that its General Secretary VK Sasikala was elected as per the rules and regulations of the party. Her election is above board, the ruling AIADMK said in its reply to the commission, sought before February 28 deadline ran out.

The Nirvachan Sadan has sent a notice to Sasikala after a formal complaint lodged by AIADMK group led by O Panneerselvam saying that Sasikala’s election was illegal as none of the proper procedures were followed and that it ought to be set aside.

AIADMK Deputy General Secretary TTV Dinakaran held a meeting with senior officials of the party before finalizing the response of the party to the poll panel. Sources said that the reply was sent to the commission through a lawyer representing the party.

The OPS group had prayed that Sasikala’s election as party general secretary be set aside and that all actions taken by her following her ‘election’ be declared null and void.

On Tuesday, a group of 12 MPs owing allegiance to OPS, called on President Pranab Mukherjee and submitted a memorandum seeking probe into the death of Jayalalithaa as there were several doubts surrounding her death.