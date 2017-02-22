FLASH NEWS Modi govt has taken away happiness of people: Sonia Gandhi India should be comfortable with global oil price rise up to USD 65 a barrel: CEA Kerala Assembly’s Budget session to start tomorrow 5 member committee to submit its report on 7th pay commission by 30th of June : TNGov DMK spreading rumors on vote of confidence-Thiru.Panrutti Ramachandran Secret ballot is against Anti Defection law.Thiru.Panrutti Ramachandran Delhi to get India’s first heliport Modi becomes most followed world leader on Facebook Manipur gets first-ever Muslim woman candidate HC stays CIC order to reveal Smriti Irani’s academic record

Coimbatore


AIADMK MLAs’ unity saved govt, says Minister

Covai Post Network
February 22, 2017

Accusing the DMK of attempting to capture power through back door by creating confusion, State Municipal Administration Minister, S.P. Velumani said that the united stand of all AIADMK MLAs saved the Government and the party.

Talking to reporters after attending party workers’ meeting, the Minister said that many eyebrows were raised at the situation following Jayalalithaa’s death and also during the trust vote in the Assembly.

“The DMK wanted to displace AIADMK Government and with help of modern technology, they conspired to create confusion and capture power through back door,” he said.

“The united stand of all the party MLAs helped to restored the government, for the betterment of the State,” he added.

Stating that Jayalalithaa had announced several schemes for the benefit of the people, Velumani said that to fulfill the promises made by her the AIADMK government should continue.

He expressed the hope that those who had left the party would return to the parent body soon.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS