AIADMK MLAs’ unity saved govt, says Minister

Accusing the DMK of attempting to capture power through back door by creating confusion, State Municipal Administration Minister, S.P. Velumani said that the united stand of all AIADMK MLAs saved the Government and the party.

Talking to reporters after attending party workers’ meeting, the Minister said that many eyebrows were raised at the situation following Jayalalithaa’s death and also during the trust vote in the Assembly.

“The DMK wanted to displace AIADMK Government and with help of modern technology, they conspired to create confusion and capture power through back door,” he said.

“The united stand of all the party MLAs helped to restored the government, for the betterment of the State,” he added.

Stating that Jayalalithaa had announced several schemes for the benefit of the people, Velumani said that to fulfill the promises made by her the AIADMK government should continue.

He expressed the hope that those who had left the party would return to the parent body soon.