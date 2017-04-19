FLASH NEWS Both factions of AIADMK will talk to fulfil the aspirations of lakhs of party workers: O Panneerselvam TTV Dinakaran says he has no regrets of being sidelined if it benefits the party Conspiracy charges accepted against LK Advani and MM Joshi in Babri demolition case Cristiano Ronaldo scored a controversial hat-trick to become the first man to reach 100 Champions League goals Congress UP MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh’s primary membership suspended indefinitely due to alleged anti-party activities, reports China announces “standardised” official names for six places in Arunachal Pradesh AIADMK Symbol Row — 50% vote bank is with us; If Dinakaran gets support from party people then he can run the party: M. Thambidurai Income Tax department conducts searches at about 80 locations in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala in connection with tax evasion case Delhi Police issues lookout notice against AIADMK deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran

Coimbatore


AIADMK shows Dinakaran, kin the door

Covai Post Network
April 19, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative image

Chennai: In a sudden political move in the ruling AIADMK with portends of new alignments, Finance Minister D. Jayakumar announced late on Tuesday that jailed party leader V.K. Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dinakaran and his family were out of the party.

Jayakumar made the announcement after meeting Chief Minister K. Palaniswami.

Jayakumar told mediapersons that the AIADMK was bowing to the wishes of party cadre, people, lawmakers, ministers and others to keep deputy general secretary Dinakaran and his family members out of the party.

“We will run the party and the government. We want to save the party and the government from the clutches of one family,” he said.

Reacting to the announcement, Sasikala faction legislator Vetrivel told a television channel that Jayakumar did not have the power to make such an announcement.

Earlier in the day, senior ministers briefed about the late Monday night developments to Dinakaran on his return in the morning. Emerging out from the meeting, Education Minister Sengottaiyan said that Dinakaran evinced interest in a patch up with the rival camp.

Till Tuesday evening, there were ‘stringent conditions’ being laid from both the sides for the patch up between the Sasikala and rebel leader Panneerselvam camps. The next course of action hinges on Panneerselvam’s reaction.

The AIADMK split after Jayalalithaa’s death with now jailed Sasikala leading one faction and Panneerselvam the other.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS