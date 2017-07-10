Aid sought for kid’s stem cell transplant

Baby Kaviraj, just two and half years old, is in need of Rs 25 lakh for a life-saving surgery.

Baby, son of R Marimuthu and N Santhamani, was born October 14, 2014. Six months later he was identified with Thalassemia, a rare blood disorder. Since then he has been receiving blood every 20 days. “Even a short delay in blood transfusion can cause health issues. Each process costs Rs 2,000,” said Marimuthu.

Marimuthu is a tea vendor in a hospital canteen and his wife is a home maker. His earns Rs 9,000 a month. Apollo Hospital in Chennai has assured him that Kaviraj could be saved if stem cell transplantation is done. Hospital sources say a fully-matched donor could be identified through DATRI stem cell registry and it offers 90 per cent chance of cure. They also say that the procedure should be done at the earliest. The estimated expense would be around Rs 25 lakh.

“We need financial assistance,” said Marimuthu. The family requested with District Collector today to sanction Government fund for this. A campaign is on to raise funds and those interested in donating can send cheques to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd – Baby Kaviraj M – 366015.