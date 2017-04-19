Air Force College gets NAAC accreditation

The Air Force Administrative College (AFAC) here has been accredited by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with Cumulative Grade Point Assessment of 3.18 on a 4-point scale at ‘A’ Grade.

AFAC is one of the very few defence establishments accredited by NAAC and due to the stringent assessment criteria and peculiar training pattern of such institutes, it is extremely difficult to get accredited, officials said.

Accreditation committee chairperson B Hanumaiah submitted the report to AFAC faculty chief instructor Group Captain J K Sahu, according to a statement.

The college is one of the oldest training institutions for Indian Air Force officers. It initially started functioning at Pune in 1943 and was moved to Coimbatore three years later.

The college has won many laurels and appreciation from various quarters. Among them is the President’s Colours/Standards presented by KR Narayanan in 2000.

In addition to conducting a large number of professional service courses, the college is also affiliated to Bharathiar University for post graduate diploma, MPhil and PhD courses and the only one in the country conducting formalised training on aviation meteorology.

The college is commanded by Air Commodore VPS Rana.