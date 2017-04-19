FLASH NEWS Bus carrying more than 50 passengers falls into Tons river in Shimla district, many feared dead, rescue team rushing to the spot DMK working President M K Stalin calls for special assembly session, wants fresh trust vote in Tamil Nadu Assembly Both factions of AIADMK will talk to fulfil the aspirations of lakhs of party workers: O Panneerselvam TTV Dinakaran says he has no regrets of being sidelined if it benefits the party Conspiracy charges accepted against LK Advani and MM Joshi in Babri demolition case Cristiano Ronaldo scored a controversial hat-trick to become the first man to reach 100 Champions League goals Congress UP MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh’s primary membership suspended indefinitely due to alleged anti-party activities, reports China announces “standardised” official names for six places in Arunachal Pradesh AIADMK Symbol Row — 50% vote bank is with us; If Dinakaran gets support from party people then he can run the party: M. Thambidurai Income Tax department conducts searches at about 80 locations in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala in connection with tax evasion case

Coimbatore


Air Force College gets NAAC accreditation

Covai Post Network
April 19, 2017

The Air Force Administrative College (AFAC) here has been accredited by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with Cumulative Grade Point Assessment of 3.18 on a 4-point scale at ‘A’ Grade.

AFAC is one of the very few defence establishments accredited by NAAC and due to the stringent assessment criteria and peculiar training pattern of such institutes, it is extremely difficult to get accredited, officials said.
Accreditation committee chairperson B Hanumaiah submitted the report to AFAC faculty chief instructor Group Captain J K Sahu, according to a statement.

The college is one of the oldest training institutions for Indian Air Force officers. It initially started functioning at Pune in 1943 and was moved to Coimbatore three years later.

The college has won many laurels and appreciation from various quarters. Among them is the President’s Colours/Standards presented by KR Narayanan in 2000.

In addition to conducting a large number of professional service courses, the college is also affiliated to Bharathiar University for post graduate diploma, MPhil and PhD courses and the only one in the country conducting formalised training on aviation meteorology.

The college is commanded by Air Commodore VPS Rana.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS