Airfest attracts over 3,000 visitors

Over 3,000 people today visited the ‘Air Fest’ at Sulur Air Force Station here to witness the spectacular aircraft display, organised as part of Republic Day celebrations by Indian Air Force.

The display gave a unique opportunity to the visitors to get an up close and personal rendezvous with different aircraft and equipment of Indian Air Force, an official release said here.

The event created enthusiasm and interest among the spectators towards the working of the men and women in blue who strive hard, against all odds to live up to the motto of Indian Air Force ‘Nabham Sparsham Deeptam’ or ‘Touch the Sky with Glory’, it said.

A dedicated stall was set up for the students of various schools and colleges to spread awareness about the wide spectrum of career prospects, available to them in the IAF. The Air Fest also brought to light, the contribution made by the personnel of Air Force Station Sulur, who in peace time, played their role in disaster relief and rescue.

The helicopter fleet has kept the flag of Indian Air Force flying high through exemplary performance in operations like ‘OP RAAHAT’, ‘OP MEGH RAAHAT’ and regular air display and relief operations.

Stating that the transport fleet at Sulur regularly ferried relief supplies like food, water, medicines, warm clothing thereby providing relief and succor, it said GARUD Commando force has carried out challenging winch operations saving many lives in flood hit areas.