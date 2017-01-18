FLASH NEWS Indian shooter Ankur Mittal wins silver medal in men’s double trap event of the ISSF World Cup Sensex falls 80.09 points to end at 28,812.88; Nifty down 42.80 points at 8,896.70 Madras HC issues notice to Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami on DMK’s plea challenging Tamil Nadu Assembly vote of confidence Bharti Airtel removes roaming charges for outgoing & incoming calls as well as SMSes & data usage within India Delhi HC dismisses AAP govt’s appeal against an order staying its new nursery admission norms based on neighborhood criterion Mahershala Ali becomes first Muslim actor to win an Oscar Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role goes to Casey Affleck for Manchester By The Sea Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role goes to Emma Stone for La La Land

Coimbatore


Airfest attracts over 3,000 visitors

Covai Post Network
January 18, 2017

Over 3,000 people today visited the ‘Air Fest’ at Sulur Air Force Station here to witness the spectacular aircraft display, organised as part of Republic Day celebrations by Indian Air Force.

The display gave a unique opportunity to the visitors to get an up close and personal rendezvous with different aircraft and equipment of Indian Air Force, an official release said here.

The event created enthusiasm and interest among the spectators towards the working of the men and women in blue who strive hard, against all odds to live up to the motto of Indian Air Force ‘Nabham Sparsham Deeptam’ or ‘Touch the Sky with Glory’, it said.

A dedicated stall was set up for the students of various schools and colleges to spread awareness about the wide spectrum of career prospects, available to them in the IAF. The Air Fest also brought to light, the contribution made by the personnel of Air Force Station Sulur, who in peace time, played their role in disaster relief and rescue.

The helicopter fleet has kept the flag of Indian Air Force flying high through exemplary performance in operations like ‘OP RAAHAT’, ‘OP MEGH RAAHAT’ and regular air display and relief operations.

Stating that the transport fleet at Sulur regularly ferried relief supplies like food, water, medicines, warm clothing thereby providing relief and succor, it said GARUD Commando force has carried out challenging winch operations saving many lives in flood hit areas.

