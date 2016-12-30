AITUC workers on one day hunger strike against demonetisation

Nearly 150 AITUC workers today observed a one-day hunger strike in the city, protesting against the continued cash crunch that is adversely affecting the poor and common man, after demonetisation of high value currencies.

Led by AITUC State Secretary M Arumugham, the workers raised slogans against the Centre for creating such a difficult situation. They demanded that the government ease the situation and immediately declare that the scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 will be valid till enough notes are in circulation.

The government should take steps on a war footing to mitigate the sufferings of the people, particularly of the poor and common man, who find it difficult to make both ends meet, AITUC demanded.