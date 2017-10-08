Align wet grinders of GST with chakki atta, taxed at 5 percent: Chambers

The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore has expressed relief and welcomed the recent changes announced by the GST council.
According to a statement from the ICCI, Coimbatore, the new changes announced by the GST Council will certainly address the problems of the exporters particularly the micro and small segments.
The ICCI also said, “All these relief measures are very pragmatic decisions which show the flexible approach of the Government to solve the problems of trade and industry in general to some extent”.
However, the ICCI expressed hope that the Government would consider reducing tax rates for specific sectors in the MSME area which is said to be badly impacted by high rates of GST. According to the statement, GST rate for wet grinders should be aligned with chakki atta grinders which are taxed at 5 percent.
