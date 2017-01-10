FLASH NEWS Supreme Court extends parole of Sahara chief Subrata Roy until April 17 12 AIADMK MPs from O Panneerselvam camp are meeting President Pranab Mukherjee ABVP files complaint in Maurice Nagar Police station against the people who were harassing Gurmehar Kaur Indian shooter Jitu Rai wins bronze medal in 10m air pistol event of the ISSF World Cup, reports SC refused to allow a woman’s plea to abort her 26-week old foetus suffering from ‘down syndrome’, reports ECI has received response of AIADMK to petition challenging VK Sasikala’s election as Gen Secy. It’s signed by Dy. Gen Secy TTV Dinakaran Note ban may have impacted short term growth but long term effects would include important gains going forward: OECD Sensex up 51 points; nifty touches 8900 mark in early trade 7 passengers killed & over 30 hurt as Visakhapatnam-bound bus falls into canal in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet the Lieutenant General to demand action against ABVP

Coimbatore


All districts will be declared drought affected, says CM

Covai Post Network
January 10, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Tuesday said the entire State was drought affected and doled out sops to the farming community to face the worst drought it faced in the last 150 years. The drought has been induced by severe shortfall in North East monsoon rain.

At the last count, some 65 farmers had committed suicide due to crop failures out of deficient monsoon. Farmers associations are firm on this figure of farmers who committed suicide in the past two months alone.

The Government, on the other hand, has put the figure at only 17, to whom it would pay a solatium of Rs. 3 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased. Demanding that all the 65 families be compensated, farmers association leader B.R. Pandian said that even the crop loss assistance at a meagre Rs. 5,465 was woefully short of the Rs 25,000 per acre the farmers lost. “The Government is only cheating the farmers through its announcement on Tuesday,” he said.

The demand for adequate compensation has also been endorsed by all the opposition parties. DMK leader M.K. Stalin had even taken the issue up with Panneerselvam the day he took charge as his party’s working president the other day.

The Chief Minister on Tuesday declared all the districts in the State as drought hit and ordered rescheduling of farm loans, cancellation of land tax and compensation for lost crop to the drought affected farmers.

Panneerselvam said in a statement here that the Government was allocating more funds to tackle the immediate problems faced by the farmers. Employment would be given to rural population at an outlay of Rs 3400 crore. Employment under MNAREGA would also be increased by 50 days to 150 days, he said.

Panneerselvam said a sum of Rs 78 crore to provide fodder for cattle was also drawn up. A sum of Rs 160 crore for drinking water for cities and Rs 350 crore for drinking water supply in rural areas are on the anvil.

All the districts in the state will be declared drought hit, the Chief Minister said.

Comments 7
This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post. Also, I've shared your site in my social networks! http://assets.twoorb.com/forum/discussion/220778/factors-to-focus-on-good-recipes [Lucile] - Jan 11, 2017
Very good written article. It will be beneficial to anybody who usess it, as well as myself. Keep doing what you are doing - i will definitely read more posts. http://riley27a.blogcu.com/overwatch-boosting/30140462 [Overwatch rank boost] - Feb 08, 2017
I am constantly invstigating online for ideas that can help me. Thank you! http://orlandoray03.edublogs.org/2017/02/22/this-is-basically-the-solution-about-window-washing/ [maid service] - Feb 22, 2017
magnificent submit, very informative. I ponder why the other specialists of this sector don't notice this. You must proceed your writing. I'm sure, you've a great readers' base already! http://websiteo2.com/blog/view/283280/more-info-on-great-web-design-today [affordable web design] - Feb 23, 2017
Currently it seems like Drupal is the best blogging platform out there right now. (from what I've read) Is that what you are using on your blog? http://www.coldcase.website/blog/57762/understand-all-the-pieces-of-web-design-development/ [best website design] - Feb 23, 2017
Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all of us you actually know what you are talking about! Bookmarked. Kindly also visit my web site =). We could have a link exchange agreement between us! https://storify.com/leahburton09/our-stories-concerning-cheap-bounce-house-rentals [bounce house rental] - Feb 23, 2017
Do you mind if I quote a few of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your site? My blog is in the exact same niche as yours and my visitors would definitely benefit from some of the information you provide here. Please let me know if this ok with you. Regards! http://dreamingnow.eklablog.com/everyone-seems-to-be-seeking-out-information-about-dentist-reviews-a128607864 [dentist emergency] - Feb 28, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS