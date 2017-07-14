All eyes on City lad Arjun as motor racing season starts tomorrow

Reigning champion and city lad Arjun Narendran will form the grid for the triple header in the premier Indian Touring Cars class, as the MRF MMSC Fmsci Indian National Racing Championship, along with the Volkswagen Ameo Cup gets under way here tomorrow.

There are 12 entries for Indian Touring cars, while 20 are in fray, including two from Bangladesh for the Volkswagen Ameo Cup. Arjun is participating after taking a break from his studies in the UK.

Volkswagen Motorsport has taken another big step up by introducing the powerful Ameo car which replaces the Vento of last season.

Arjun, winner of eight of the 10 races last season, will lead the challenge for Red Rooster Racing team and will have to contend with Bengaluru’s Race Concepts and Mumbai’s Team N1, besides Chennai outfits Performance Racing and RAD Racing.

Also in the race are two city-based veterans of Prime Racing team – Vidyaprakash, who at 72 has completed over 50 years in racing, and B Vijayakumar who developed the Kari Motor Speedway. The pair has been carrying the flag for old-timers.

The new Ameo is powered by a 1.8-litre, turbocharged TSI petrol engine that produces 205 hp, and is equipped with a six-speed racing sequential gearbox with steering-mounted paddle shifters. The car runs on the new 17-inch wheels fitted with MRF tyres.

The 20 drivers for VW Ameo Cup were short-listed from over 500 entries across the country after a selection process that also involved evaluation of the aspirant’s fitness, driving skills and discipline. Of them, eight are from the previous season’s Vento and Polo Cups.

More international racing drivers are expected to make appearances as guest drivers for single rounds as a part of exchange programme run by Volkswagen Motorsport globally.