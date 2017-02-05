‘All in the mindset’

Women are dealing with worsening harassment everywhere around the world – harassment at workplace or sexual abuse in general. The number of such complaints have been increasing steadily everywhere.

Every country has been fighting for the rights of its women. Still the harassment persists. Women are perceived inferior everywhere in every field. India is no exception.

With all this in mind, Sudeep Nagarkar, in his latest book All Rights Reserved for You, deals with the issue with an open mind. At the launch of his book at Odyssey here, Sudeep painfully recalled how he lost a friend from North East due to racial attack.

“Everything is in the mind. We should begin the change. Let it begin in work places. Treat women colleagues well and equally. Then everything will fall in place,” he said.

Sudeep, who has authored eight more books, said though love was the subject of his works, he also dealt with some social issues.

ARRFY, according to him, is based on his love affair with his wife Jasmine.