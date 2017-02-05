FLASH NEWS Sasikala to be next CM, Panneerselvam quits ICC to ban venues with poor quality pitches and outfields Trump Sena formed in UP to support BJP, stop Hindu migration Rare monkey species spotted in Africa for first time Polling in a Goa booth cancelled over faulty procedure Chennai oil spill hasn’t affected marine life: Tamil Nadu CM If you don’t vote, you have no right to blame govt: SC Sweden pledges to cut all greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 Punjab polls: Voter turnout recorded at 78.62%

Coimbatore


‘All in the mindset’

Covai Post Network
February 5, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Women are dealing with worsening harassment everywhere around the world – harassment at workplace or sexual abuse in general. The number of such complaints have been increasing steadily everywhere.

Every country has been fighting for the rights of its women. Still the harassment persists. Women are perceived inferior everywhere in every field. India is no exception.

With all this in mind, Sudeep Nagarkar, in his latest book All Rights Reserved for You, deals with the issue with an open mind. At the launch of his book at Odyssey here, Sudeep painfully recalled how he lost a friend from North East due to racial attack.

“Everything is in the mind. We should begin the change. Let it begin in work places. Treat women colleagues well and equally. Then everything will fall in place,” he said.

Sudeep, who has authored eight more books, said though love was the subject of his works, he also dealt with some social issues.

ARRFY, according to him, is based on his love affair with his wife Jasmine.

